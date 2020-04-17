£10m star has a message for Leeds fans

The Leeds United hitman isn't universally popular with the fanbase.

Patrick Bamford is adamant that he has had a decent season for Leeds United, despite some vitriol from the supporters.

It's been a mixed 2019-20 campaign for the 25-year-old hitman in terms of goals.

Bamford, a £10 million signing by Leeds in 2018 [BBC Sport], has scored 13 goals in 36 Championship outings this season.

He has only been left out of the first XI for a league game on one occasion this season, when Marcelo Bielsa selected Eddie Nketiah, who has since returned to Arsenal due to not playing enough.

Bielsa has shown a tremendous amount of faith in the former Middlesbrough striker this season, but he has only scored three times this calendar year and Bamford occasionally incurs the wrath of the Elland Road faithful for his goal-shy form.

But the man himself has revealed that there's more to being a striker than scoring goals, and thanks Bielsa for the trust that he has afforded him.

He told iNews: "Earlier this season, some of the fans wanted me out of the team and it probably would have been easier for Marcelo to do that.

“But while I wasn’t scoring goals, I was bringing other things to the side and the fact he has stuck with me means a lot.

"Ultimately you’re going to be judged on your goals, but there is more that a striker brings to the team, especially when you’re playing up front on your own. I would like to score more – I probably should have a handful more – but if you look at my all-round game I feel I’ve done alright. I would be lying in bed after a game and scrolling through Twitter, not even looking for myself, and would see some abuse."