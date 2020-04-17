£100k-a-week player claims Arsenal interest, explains Liverpool decision

Mamadou Sakho says that Arsenal wanted him before he moved to Liverpool.

Crystal Palace central defender Mamadou Sakho has told Stadium Mag that Arsenal wanted to sign him before he moved to Liverpool.

Sakho - who earns £100,000 per week as salary, according to Spotrac.com - moved to Liverpool from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2013.

The 30-year-old France international centre-back has said that Arsenal were among a number of clubs who wanted to secure his services before his switch to the Reds.

Sakho told Stadium Mag as translated by Goal.com: “When I left Paris Saint-Germain, I had a number of offers from Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Liverpool.

“I choose Liverpool because they were one of the clubs of my dreams with a great history. I had the chance to spend four years there in the Reds’ shirt at Anfield with a fantastic crowd.

“I had very good relationships with my board and I played alongside great talents like [Luis] Suárez, [Philippe] Coutinho, [Daniel] Sturridge or Steven Gerrard. I lived exceptional moments with those players.”

Stats

Sakho has been on the books of Palace since the summer of 2017 when he moved from Liverpool, having initially had a loan spell at Selhurst Park before a permanent switch.

According to WhoScored, the 30-year-old has made six starts and two substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Eagles so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the defender played 27 times in the league, while in 2017-18, the Frenchman scored one goal and provided two assists in 19 league matches for the Eagles, according to WhoScored.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.