'Your biggest fan': Manuel Neuer loves reported £25m Tottenham target

Jose Mourinho's Spurs reportedly want to bring Ajax's Eredivisie winner Andre Onana to the Premier League during the summer transfer window.

Manuel Neuer knows a world-class goalkeeper when he sees one.

And, as the German great enters the autumn of a storied, silver-coated career, the next generation of superstar shot-stoppers are starting to emerge lead, as they are, by Ajax’s Andre Onana.

According to The Mirror (14 April, page 49), the cat-like Cameroonian looks set to follow Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong and Hakim Ziyech out of Amsterdam this summer. Tottenham Hotspur have made contact with the £25 million-rated youngster, who also has admires aplenty at PSG and Chelsea.

And, after a superb 2018/19 campaign in which Ajax ended their lengthy trophy drought with an Eredivisie and KNVB Cup double, Neuer couldn’t help but make his admiration for a ever-improving Onana clear.

"Hey, it is Neuer from Munich. I'm your biggest fan, you played a very good season for Ajax," Neuer said in a video posted on Twitter after Onana’s Ajax were cruelling denied a place in the Champions League final after that last-four collapse against a Lucas Moura-inspired Spurs.

"You and your guys deserved to be in the final. So don't be too sad maybe you will get any chance in the future to come back to the semi-final final and have a better result than the last one.

Kind words from the main man @Manuel_Neuer See you soon brother!

"Take care and enjoy the celebration with Ajax for the Cup and for the championship in your league. You did a great a job and all the best in the future, my friend."

With 33-year-old Hugo Lloris seemingly past his best these days, Tottenham may be forced into the market as they look to find a long-term successor for a World Cup-winning captain.

And while Onana has a lot to learn, he certainly has the talent, the potential and the track record to be Spurs’ new number one for years to come.