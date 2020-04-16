'You idiot': Defender says Jan Vertonghen went mad at him during Spurs training

Tottenham Hotspur academy graduate Luis Binks left Jose Mourinho's side during the January transfer window.

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Luis Binks has told the Daily Mail that Jan Vertonghen went mad at him in his first ever senior training session with Jose Mourinho's side.

Binks came through Tottenham’s youth ranks and was considered one of their brightest prospects at one stage.

The central defender was noted for his aggression and strength, and he quickly showed he wasn’t overawed by Tottenham’s senior stars.

Indeed, Binks recalls a story about when launched into a tackle with Vertonghen during Tottenham training and really irked the Belgian international.

“My first training session at Tottenham, I was only 16, there was a 50-50 and I went in with Jan Vertonghen,” Binks said.

“I went in hard - but fair, I think - and he got up and shouted at me, “You idiot”. Literally, 20 seconds later, the same 50-50 challenge came along… I went in full blooded again and he rolled his ankle.

“He went mental. For six months he wouldn’t shake my hand. He’d just laugh and say, 'You’re that kid who did me!'.”

Binks actually left Tottenham in January, in a move which disappointed many around the North London club.

The 18-year-old opted to join Montreal Impact, as he searched for more regular game time.

Binks has already made two starts in MLS, with the 18-year-old quickly breaking into Thierry Henry’s side’s starting line-up.

Those first-team chances are likely to make Binks even more convinced he made the right choice by leaving Spurs, as he never actually played for the Lilywhites’ senior side during his time at Hotspur Way.