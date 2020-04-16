'Yes': Southampton player admits he'd love to re-join his former club

Southampton paid £19m to bring Guido Carrillo to the Premier League - now he is persona non grata under Ralph Hasenhuttl at St Mary's.

Southampton’s forgotten man Guido Carrillo has admitted that he would relish chance to return to Argentina with Estudiantes, speaking to Ezzequiel.

Back in January 2018, The Saints reinforced their struggling frontline with a £19 million centre-forward who had a better goals-per-game ratio than Mo Salah, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sergio Aguero.

But it’s fair to say Carrillo never managed to replicate his match-winning displays for Monaco on the other side of the Channel.

He failed to find the net in just ten matches for Southampton and, believe it or not, the 28-year-old is still contracted to The Saints despite the fact that he hasn’t worn the iconic red and white stripes since the early part of 2018.

Therefore, it should be no surprise to learn that Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side are desperate to find a buyer for Carrillo before his contract runs out as they look to recoup at least a fraction of that £19 million investment (Independent).

The 6ft 2ins targetman started his career at Estudiantes. And, if a team charmingly nicknamed ‘The Rat Stabbers’ come calling, Carrillo would surely jump at the opportunity to make an emotional homecoming.

“Yes!,” he replied emphatically when asked if a return to Estudiantes would appeal.

Carrillo, who has scored once in 20 La Liga matches on loan at Leganes this season, is not the only big-money flop facing a summer exit from Southampton. The Independent adds that Wesley Hoedt, Mario Lemina and Celtic loanee Moi Elyounoussi are all up for sale too.