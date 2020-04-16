Quick links

Wolves reportedly join race for 24-year-old Sadio Mane wants at Liverpool

Raul Jimenez of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Ousseynou Ba of Olympiacos FC during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg match between Olympiacos FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at...
Wolverhampton Wanderers, Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with Ousseynou Ba.

Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly joined Liverpool in the race for Ousseynou Ba.

A recent report in Sportime claimed of Liverpool’s interest in Ba, and added that Sadio Mane has recommended the Olympiacos central defender to the Reds’ recruitment team (click here to read more).

 

SDNA has now claimed that Arsenal and Wolves are interested in signing the 24-year-old Senegalese in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that the Olympiacos player will cost €20 million (£17.41 million) in transfer fees.

Stats

Ba has made 14 appearances in the Greek Super League and three in the Europa League for Olympiaco so far this season, according to WhoScored.

Uncertainty

Due to the global health crisis, there is a lot of economic uncertainty at the moment, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open and if clubs will be willing to spend money on players.

While Liverpool are on the verge of winning the Premier League title this season, Wolves and Arsenal are aiming to finish in the Champions League places.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

