Who plays Dennis in Kate and Koji? ITV fans surprised by Christopher Timothy's unexpected appearance

Kate and Koji has been a welcome addition to the TV schedule but who's the actor behind Kate's ex-husband, Dennis?

There's nothing better than a bit of comedy to lighten our mood at the end of a long day.

And, with the world in the miserable state it's currently in, ITV's Kate and Koji could not have come at a better time.

The café-based comedy is centred around the titular Kate and Koji, the café's owner and an asylum-seeking doctor, as they slowly put their differences aside and grow to be close friends.

In the series' fifth episode, we're introduced to Kate's flashy ex-husband, Dennis, but just who is the actor under those silvery locks?

Kate and Koji on ITV

Kate and Koji arrived on ITV on March 18th and the seaside-set comedy has been a welcome addition to the Wednesday evening TV schedule.

The six-episode series, which is set to conclude on April 22nd, has slowly delved into the relationship between the titular Kate and Koji as they go from adversaries to acquaintances to firm friends.

Episode 5 arrived on April 15th and introduces us to Dennis, Kate's ex-husband who is wealthy and very boastful about that fact.

Who plays Dennis in Kate and Koji?

In Kate and Koji, Dennis is played by Christopher Timothy.

The 79-year-old Welsh actor has been a constant figure on our screens since he made his acting debut back in 1965's Laurence Olivier-starring film adaptation of Othello.

Christopher Timothy is hardly recognisable in Kate and Koji, however, thanks to the long, flowing hair he has for the role but, as fans have pointed out, it's clearly the popular Welsh actor underneath all that hair.

Christopher Timothy: Films and TV

After making his acting debut in 1965, Christopher Timothy has regularly appeared on our screens and has over 60 acting credits to his name.

The 79-year-old actor is best known for his role as the vet, James Herriot, in the BBC series All Creatures Great and Small where he appeared alongside Peter Davison and Robert Hardy between 1978 and 1990.

More recently, Christopher Timothy has had long-running roles in the series Doctors, where he appeared in almost 1,000 episodes between 2000 and 2006, and EastEnders where he appeared as Ted Murray in almost 130 episodes.

Kate and Koji concludes on April 22nd while the previous five episodes are available to stream via ITV Hub.