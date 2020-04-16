Who does Captain Tom Moore live with? Where does captain Tom live?

Over the last few weeks, we've heard about the inspiring story of Captain Tom Moore who set up a fundraising campaign for the NHS.

During the pandemic crisis across the world, 99-year-old war veteran Tom Moore launched a fundraising page to raise money for the NHS.

Captain Tom's initial aim was to raise as little as £1000 to support the medical workers, but he didn't expect he could receive such huge support from the public.

Tom's efforts have been highly commended by the media and people in the UK as he raised more than £13 million at the time of publication on Thursday (April 16th).

So, let's meet Captain Tom Moore, the hero behind such a generous and heartwarming campaign.

READ MORE: Did NHS Nightingale ask for rainbow pictures?

Where does Captain Tom live?

Captain Tom lives in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire.

Tom was born on April 20th, 1920 in Keighley, West Yorkshire.

He was raised in the hometown and attended the Keighley Grammar School where he completed an apprenticeship in civil engineering.

After that, Tom joined the 8th Battalion, Duke of Wellington's Regiment before the beginning of WW2. He has served in several other countries, including India and Myanmar (formerly known as Burma).

Following his retirement from the army, Captain Tom worked for a concrete manufacturing company.

SEE ALSO: Are Home Bargains closed? Here's what you need to know What a legend! Captain Tom Moore is a total inspiration, raising over £13million for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden. I am blown away by his amazing achievement. Congratulations Captain Tom, we could all learn something from you! pic.twitter.com/KoglN5YNeO — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) April 16, 2020

Who does Captain Tom live with?

Captain Tom lives with his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore, son-in-law Colin Ingram and granddaughter in Bedfordshire.

He has lived with them following the death of his late wife Pamela back in 2006.

The fundraising page was set up by his daughter and son-in-law where the former soldier has the aim to walk 100 laps before he turns 100 years old at the end of April.