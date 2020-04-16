When will GTA 6 come out? Could be released smaller with regular updates

A lot of fans are desperate to know when GTA 6 will come out and one proposed plan that has been reported is a smaller release with regular updates.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was one of the best games of the year when it came out back in 2018, but since then all eyes have been averted to Grand Theft Auto 6 and the continuous rumours of a Bully 2. While there have previously been far-fetched rumours that the next GTA instalment would launch in 2020 as a temporary PS5 exclusive, it now appears that gamers will have to wait a far greater amount of time before it eventually comes out.

There have been dozens of rumours about Grand Theft Auto 6 and where it'll be situated with most speculating that it'll take place in a variety of different locales including Liberty City, Vice City, and Rio De Neve.

While there's a lot of speculation about the inevitable next instalment, fans shouldn't expect to see it any time soon as it's reported to only be in early development. Not only that, but its release could be different by following a model perhaps similar to GTA Online.

When will GTA 6 come out?

There is no release date for when GTA 6 will come out.

Grand Theft Auto 6 surely won't be coming out this year, and predictions about 2021 and 2022 are just estimates.

With its release not being in sight, it's possible that Rockstar's next entry could be exclusive to the PS5 and Xbox Series X as opposed to being cross-platform. However, this is nothing more than a suggestion as no one knows when the game is planned to be released.

While we don't know what year the much-anticipated game is expected to launch, Kotaku's Jason Schreir notes that it's still in early development.

The statement about it being in early development comes with a reportedly proposed notion from management that Rockstar could release the game moderately sized and then expand upon it with regular updates over time.

This proposed plan is to do with continuing to improve the work culture and avoid crunch, but it's by no means set in stone or guaranteed.

A lot of fans will be annoyed by the suggestion due to yearning for completed products rather than ones that'll be continually updated, but it may be the best approach for Rockstar to avoid the distressing reports of crunch that appeared near the release of Red Dead Redemption 2.