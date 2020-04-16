When is Sonny with a Chance on Disney Plus UK? Fans left waiting for the Demi Lovato classic

Disney Plus has now arrived in the UK but fans are still being forced to wait for new content.

Thanks to the almost worldwide lockdown we're currently enduring, Disney+ could not have come at a better time.

There are few better ways to spend your day than bingeing through classic Disney films and TV series. We certainly can't think of much else we'd rather do.

One of the series that fans have called for the most since the streaming service was launched, has been Sonny with a Chance and for viewers in the US, the show has finally arrived.

But when can Disney+ fans in the UK watch the Demi Lovato-starring series?

Sonny with a Chance on Disney+

Sonny with a Chance, which is a Disney Channel classic from 2009, follows the titular Sonny (Demi Lovato) as she is welcomed onto the fictional sketch comedy TV series, So Random!

The two seasons of Sonny with a Chance and its spin-off series, So Random!, were added to Disney+ in the US, Canda, Australia and New Zealand on April 3rd, 2020.

When is Sonny with a Chance on Disney+ UK?

The UK release date for Sonny with a Chance on Disney+ is unconfirmed.

Like Onward and Frozen II, fans in the UK have been left waiting for Sonny with a Chance while fans in the US have been able to stream them all for the past few weeks.

It's not known why Sonny with a Chance has not arrived in the UK as the series was previously available on the old Disney Life streaming service and aired on the Disney Channel back in 2009 and 2010.

If fans are really desperate to watch Sonny with a Chance, a VPN should give fans access to the content that's available in the US.

Fans react to Sonny with a Chance's UK no-show

It's safe to say that UK fans have been left disappointed by the fact that Sonny with a Chance is not available on their version of Disney+.

Many have already taken to social media to voice their concerns.

One fan on Twitter wrote: "UK AS WELL PLEASE"

While another added: "so yall like hate the uk or wha?"

And finally, this fan summed up their feelings in gif-form: