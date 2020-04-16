What has happened to the shark in Fortnite? Why is it a prison?

Fortnite fans are confused as to what has happened to the shark and why it has become a prison.

Chapter 2 of Fortnite Season 2 has been extended until June 4th. Epic Games have recently been scrutinised with R.I.P. hashtags having previously trended on Twitter, but now a lot of the community's attention has turned towards shark island. These fans want to know what has happened and why it has become a modern prison with weights and vegetables.

Update 12.40 was recently released for Fortnite and this has brought changes to the shark island for the game's map. Not only that, but it has also brought the previously-disabled grenade for non-competitive playlists and a spoken issue about controllers not vibrating is also reported to have been resolved.

However, away from the nitty gritty, most fans are confused about what has happened to the shark and why it's now a prison.

FORTNITE: Here's why R.I.P Fortnite was trending on Twitter

What has happened to the shark in Fortnite?

The shark has become a prison in Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 2.

In addition to being a modern prison, the shark in Fortnite also bears the mark of the Ghost faction's logo.

Exploring the modern prison facility will allow you to see weights and a cafeteria with vegetables all over the place, but you'll also find prison cells with the tally of 78 chalked onto the walls.

Why is the shark a prison in Fortnite Season 2?

The shark has likely become a prison in Fortnite Season 2 due to future storyline plans.

As for why the shark and its prison bears the logo of the Ghost faction, it could be because of the choices players have been able to make between Ghost and Shadow.

Users on Twitter have also done exploring to find possible clues that point to events happening in the near future.

EPIC GAMES: Fortnite shutting down rumours explained

i discovered something the shark island i went to battle lab mode and then i turned on night mode when i got to the shark island i heard scary noises there were 1 or 2 doors open automatically which means something ghost team is scary as we move on to fortnite! pic.twitter.com/hyubbAu1tq — FORTNITE PLAYER BurakWijt (@BurakWijt) April 16, 2020

A prisoner Escaped from the Shark Prison Birthday on the 9th? Oro appeared in the shop the 25th and left the item shop on the 31st same day as the Escape.. #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/VH7otp5Rgw — Sweazy - Fortnite leaks (@Sweazyleaks) April 16, 2020