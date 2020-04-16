YouTube: What happened between Carson and Katerino? Cheating rumours confirmed!

There are more updates in the Youtube drama between Carson and his girlfriend Katerino as the cheating rumours are finally confirmed!

The popular American gaming YouTuber Carson King, known online as CallMeCarson, has had trouble in paradise after allegations his girlfriend Katerino, also known as Kate, had cheated on him.

Fans were left speculating whether the news was true, but there's no longer any need to speculate as the rumours may have actually been confirmed.

It seems the drama is continuing as the two make statements on the issue and argue over who is actually to blame!

View this post on Instagram guys does anyone know what this wacky blue checkmark does

What happened between YouTube's Carson and Katerino?

We already knew that Carson's girlfriend Katerino supposedly cheated on him with fellow YouTuber and friend of Carson's GoodGuyFitz.

Speculation began when Carson unfollowed Fitz on social media and then announced a break from YouTube.

Carson then repeatedly responded to Reddit posts which speculated that Kate had cheated on Carson, practically saying that the rumours were true.

Katerino cheated on YouTuber CallMeCarson

But now there's an update in the story, and the rumours have changed into actual confirmation.

Popular YouTuber Keemstar started a series about the scandal which he posted on his YouTube channel DramaAlert, which has over 5 million subscribers, publicising the drama even more.

On 12th April, Keemstar posted a video claiming that Kate had also been dating her manager whilst dating Carson.

Kate then posted a response video on YouTube, confirming the rumour. She apologises for taking so long to respond to all the rumours, and says her relationship with Carson was "very complicated" and admits that she had "another boyfriend at the time".

She then continues to say she was suffering with depersonalisation, but then got involved with Fitz and "made a lot of bad decisions" because she was "very confused and wasn't sure what she wanted".

YouTube's CallMeCarson also speaks out about the rumours

On 15th April, a few days after Katerino's apology video was released, Carson also made a statement on Twitter.

The Tweet simply read "I'm sorry", with a link to a twitlonger post where he "admits his own faults" in the situation, saying that he shouldn't have made the information public on Reddit as it was a "private issue" and apologises to both Kate and Fitz.

He finishes the statement on a much lighter note, saying: "Anyways that's about it. I'm gonna go back to playing 8ball now".

Fitz also made a public Twitter statement, apologising to Carson for hurting him.

Fans then rushed to support Carson, saying that Katerino was making apologies for the fact that she cheated on him, with fans even starting the hashtags #KaterinoIsOverParty and #CarsonWeLoveYou.