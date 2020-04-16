Quick links

‘West Ham need me’: £22m player open to Hammers move this summer

Subhankar Mondal
Marko Arnautovic left West Ham United in the summer of 2019.

Marko Arnautovic has suggested on Instagram that he is open to returning to West Ham United.

The 30-year-old, who can operate as a forward or as a winger, joined West Ham from Stoke City in the summer of 2017 for an initial transfer fee reported by The Guardian to be worth £20 million.

The Austria international played for the Hammers for two seasons and was an important figure in the team.

According to WhoScored, Arnautovic scored 11 goals and provided six assists in the Premier League for the Hammers in 2017-18 and scored 10 goals and provided four assists in the league in 2018-19.

 

Arnautovic moved to Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by The Independent to be worth £22 million.

According to WhoScored, the attacker scored nine goals and provided three assists in 11 league games in China in 2019.

Arnautovic has now suggested on Instagram that he is open to returning to West Ham.

Football in England is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

