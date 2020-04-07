TikTok: Did Chase cheat on Charli? Breakup rumours confirmed!

Ellissa Bain
(L-R) Chase Hudson, Addison Rae, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, Dixie D’Amelio, and Charli D'Amelio pose for photos while attending the 2020 NBA All-Star - AT&T Slam Dunk Contest during State Farm...
Ellissa Bain Profile
Ellissa Bain

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

There has been huge speculation on social media that TikTok stars Chase and Charli had broken up, but have the rumours actually been confirmed?

The biggest TikTok drama of 2020 has been the supposed break up between Chase Hudson, also known as LilHuddy online, and Charli D'Amelio after he cheated on her with his friend's girlfriend Nessa Barrett.

This was all just speculation, but now it seems like the break up may have actually been confirmed. Both Chase and Charli were staying quiet on social media about the issue, but now Chase has posted a series of tweets revealing everything!

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

can’t take my eyes off of you : @bryant

A post shared by Chase Hudson (@lilhuddy) on

What happened between Chase Hudson and Charli D'Amelio?

Chase Hudson and Charli D'Amelio are both teenage TikTok stars and part of the Hype House, an LA mansion where TikTok stars go to hang out and film videos. 

There were rumours that Chase and Charli were dating all the way through 2019, and at the end of the year they finally confirmed it, posting loved up pictures at Disneyland on his Instagram. Fans were thrilled that the pair had finally confirmed they were dating, but it was not to last. 

Chase was rumoured to have cheated on Charli with another TikTok star Nessa Barrett, but up until now it hadn't been confirmed. 

Has the break up been confirmed?

Since then, LilHuddy if finally speaking out about the rumours that he cheated on his girlfriend. He posted a series of cryptic tweets that fans think confirm that he cheated on Charli, but feels really bad about it. 

  

 

 

 

So what do the tweets actually mean?

Many fans of the couple think that the tweets are Chase admitting that he did in fact cheat on his girlfriend Charli, saying that he should be painted as the bad guy because cheating is wrong.

But others feel he is just being misunderstood, and believe that the finger is being pointed at him for something he didn't do. 

One fan even wrote: "Can you blame them though? you have all this stuff making you out to be a bad person and you haven't said anything about it so people will form negative opinions on you". Charli has still remained quiet on the issue, and unless Chase or Charli clearly state whether it's actually true, it will always just be more speculation. 

Either way, even if the rumours are true the fans who call themselves the 'Huddygang' hope that the couple will stay together.

Update: Breakup confirmed on Instagram

Charli and Chase have now both taken to Instagram to confirm their breakup and open up about the whole situation. 

On 14th April, Charli spoke out on her Instagram story, saying: "I decided I needed to tell you that we are no longer together. It hurts me to say this, but we've decided that this is what's best for both of us. We are still close friends and I would not change that for anything."

They had obviously agreed to post their announcement at the same time as Chase also wrote: "Charli and I wanted to share with you all that while we will always have love for each other, we are no longer together." He says that she will always hold a special place in his heart and they will remain friends. 

Neither of them said anything about the cheating rumours.

 

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Ellissa Bain Profile

Ellissa Bain

Ellissa is a freelance pop culture journalist about to graduate from Goldsmiths university. When she’s not busy writing she loves everything fashion related - you’ll find her reading blogs, scrolling through Instagram and doing lots of shopping.