Tottenham target comments on his future amid claims he wants to leave West Ham

West Ham United defender Issa Diop has been linked away from the club.

West Ham United defender Issa Diop is a man in demand – and he has told Europe1 that he isn't paying attention to the rumours right now.

The Hammers pounced to sign Diop from Toulouse in the summer of 2018, bringing him to the Premier League having shown real promise in France.

Diop was superb in his first season with the Hammers, sparking rumours of a move to Manchester United last summer, but nothing materialised.

 

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Diop wants to leave West Ham this summer, and could go for around £60million whenever the transfer window opens.

Tottenham Hotspur are allegedly leading the race for Diop, which is no great surprise given that Jose Mourinho has previously praised the West Ham star.

Everton and United are in the race too, with clubs potentially queueing up to take Diop away from the London Stadium despite blowing hot and cold this season.

Diop has now commented on his future, suggesting that he isn't paying much attention to the speculation and just wants to focus on becoming the best player he can be.

“Frankly, I don't pay much attention to it, I try to be the best footballer I can be,” said Diop. “After all, we know the media, it's part of football, I'm just trying to have the best season possible,” he added.

Still, it wouldn't be a surprise to see clubs try and tempt West Ham into a deal this summer, with the 22-year-old having huge potential to develop in the coming years.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

