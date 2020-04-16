Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal now reportedly facing competition for record-breaking target

Achraf Hakimi is reportedly on Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are reportedly facing competition in their quest to sign Achraf Hakimi from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

According to Bladi.net, Tottenham and Arsenal are keen on the 21-year-old full-back.

The youngster, who can also operate as a winger, has yet to make a huge impact on the Madrid first team.

 

One suspects that the Spanish and European giants will be open to sending Hakimi out on loan for the 2020-21 campaign.

However, bitter North London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal are reportedly facing competition for the Morocco international - who set a new record in October by clocking a top speed of 22.49mph, becoming the fastest player in Bundesliga history.

AS has reported that Borussia Dortmund want to keep Hakimi - who has operate as a right-back, right-winger, left-back and left-winger this campaign - on loan next season as well.

The full-back joined the German club on a season-long loan deal in the summer of 2019, and his progress has seen his market value rise to €54 million (£47.06 million), according to the report.

According to WhoScored, Hakimi has scored three goals and provided 10 assists in the Bundesliga and has scored four goals in the Champions League for Dortmund this campaign.

Football in England, Germany and Spain is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

