Takeover is worst case scenario for one Newcastle United man: Our view

Steve Bruce now has an uncertain future at Newcastle United.

Pre-season, Newcastle United looked like certainties to get relegated. So on reflection, Steve Bruce has done a pretty decent job to have the Toon clear of the scrap with nine games remaining.

Newcastle sit in 13th, just 10 points behind fifth placed Manchester United.

On balance then it has gone pretty well for Bruce, who was a very underwhelming appointment, who saw him as just another 'yes man' appointed by Mike Ashley.

At times it hasn't been pretty, but Bruce's side have done well. He's certainly done enough to retain his job heading into next season.

Or at least he had, until the proposed takeover gathered pace.

BBC Sport report a takeover is getting close, with new documents filed to advance a £300 million deal.

This means no more Mike Ashley, and then speculatively, it could be the end for Steve Bruce too.

Newcastle's new owners are likely to have big ambitions. And this is likely to mean bringing in their own man.

This has happened time and time again when clubs get taken over, and if it doesn't happen right away, Bruce is on borrowed time.

Expectations will be raised, and new signings will expect the club to be challenging in the top half of the table. This isn't what Bruce is used to.

On paper, its the dream scenario for Bruce. In charge of his boyhood club, with a limitless pot of money.

But there's a strong chance he never gets the chance to spend it, and if he does, the challenge may simply be beyond him.

The dream will continue for Newcastle, but Bruce is likely to be left behind.