Some Arsenal fans excited they could make bargain £15m signing

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is said to be eager to strengthen his side's backline.

Arsenal fans believe that they could land a bargain by snapping up Reims central defender Axel Disasi.

The Daily Mail claim that Arsenal want Disasi, as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his side’s backline in the summer.

Disasi is said to be available for just £15 million, with Arsenal reportedly in talks to land him.

And Gunners supporters think that Disasi could turn into a potential bargain.

£15m for a centre back that was part of a side that had a tightest defence in Ligue 1 this season would be an absolute steal. — Yousef Teclab (@TeclabYousef) April 15, 2020

This is called out smarting the market. Very good cb. — En (@enengin824) April 15, 2020

This is the kind of players we should sign — Jade Nox (@JadeNox_) April 15, 2020

Reims has the best defense in Ligue 1. Sign him up. pic.twitter.com/36XDW3VaBr — Qhinebe (@SmokyBongz) April 16, 2020

this is the kind of players we need, very strong, — Abdullahi (@Abdulla14084763) April 16, 2020

Yes please, looks an absolute unit. — ArsenalMCB (@Arsenal24649333) April 16, 2020

It will drop this signing is smart tho Sokratis on his way out mustafi has to be go so getting this chap in makes sense have good depth — ¥¥¥¥¥¥¥¥¥ (@VeerKantelia1) April 15, 2020

Arsenal have had a keen eye on Ligue 1 recently, with Nicolas Pepe and William Saliba both signed after impressing in France.

Disasi could follow in their footsteps, as the 22-year-old has caught the eye this term.

The youngster has played 27 times for Reims, who have the best defensive record in the whole of the division.

If Disasi was brought to Arsenal he would be in competition with the likes of Sokratis, Shkodran Mustafi and Calum Chambers for a first-team place.