Some Arsenal fans excited they could make bargain £15m signing

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar (R) and Reims' French defender Axel Disasi vie for the ball during the French League Cup semi-final football match between Stade de Reims and...
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is said to be eager to strengthen his side's backline.

Arsenal fans believe that they could land a bargain by snapping up Reims central defender Axel Disasi.

The Daily Mail claim that Arsenal want Disasi, as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his side’s backline in the summer.

 

Disasi is said to be available for just £15 million, with Arsenal reportedly in talks to land him.

And Gunners supporters think that Disasi could turn into a potential bargain.

Arsenal have had a keen eye on Ligue 1 recently, with Nicolas Pepe and William Saliba both signed after impressing in France.

Disasi could follow in their footsteps, as the 22-year-old has caught the eye this term.

The youngster has played 27 times for Reims, who have the best defensive record in the whole of the division.

If Disasi was brought to Arsenal he would be in competition with the likes of Sokratis, Shkodran Mustafi and Calum Chambers for a first-team place.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

