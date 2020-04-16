Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Everton fans react to latest report about potential new signing

Shamanth Jayaram
Angers' French defender Romain Thomas (R) fights for the ball against Lille's Brazilian defender Gabriel dos Santos Magalhaes (C) during the French L1 Football match between Angers SCO and...
Shamanth Jayaram Profile
Shamanth Jayaram

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton are said to be close to completing their first signing of the summer.

Gabriel dos Santos Magalhaes of Lille during the Ligue 1 match between Lille OSC (LOSC) and Olympique Lyonnais (Lyon, OL) at Stade Pierre Mauroy on March 8, 2020 in Villeneuve d'Ascq near...

According to a report from The Guardian, Everton feel that they are closing in on an agreement to sign Lille's Gabriel Gabriel Magalhaes in a deal worth around £30 million.

The Brazilian defender has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League over the last few weeks with Everton, Arsenal and Leicester City said to be pushing for a move. 

The report claims that Everton are very confident of sealing the deal for the Lille man and making him the first major signing of the Carlo Ancelotti era.

 

The Toffees have just Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina and Michael Keane available to Ancelotti with the latter looking lesser and lesser like his previous self as the days have gone on. 

Holgate has been the big success story for Everton this season and bringing in Gabriel to start next to him would make the Toffee's defence a lot more solid than it is now. 

Gabriel is 6ft 3in tall, good on the ball and in the air. He is left-footed which would give Everton the perfect balance with Holgate next to him and Toffees fans seem to be super excited about the prospect of seeing him at Goodison Park next season.  

Gabriel dos Santos Magalhaes of Lille during the Ligue 1 match between Lille OSC (LOSC) and Olympique Lyonnais (Lyon, OL) at Stade Pierre Mauroy on March 8, 2020 in Villeneuve d'Ascq near...

Here's how a few Everton fans reacted to the latest news about the defender.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gabriel dos Santos Magalhaes of Lille, Neymar Jr of PSG during the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Lille OSC (LOSC) at Parc des Princes stadium on November 22, 2019 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch