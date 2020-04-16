Everton fans react to latest report about potential new signing

Everton are said to be close to completing their first signing of the summer.

According to a report from The Guardian, Everton feel that they are closing in on an agreement to sign Lille's Gabriel Gabriel Magalhaes in a deal worth around £30 million.

The Brazilian defender has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League over the last few weeks with Everton, Arsenal and Leicester City said to be pushing for a move.

The report claims that Everton are very confident of sealing the deal for the Lille man and making him the first major signing of the Carlo Ancelotti era.

The Toffees have just Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina and Michael Keane available to Ancelotti with the latter looking lesser and lesser like his previous self as the days have gone on.

Holgate has been the big success story for Everton this season and bringing in Gabriel to start next to him would make the Toffee's defence a lot more solid than it is now.

Gabriel is 6ft 3in tall, good on the ball and in the air. He is left-footed which would give Everton the perfect balance with Holgate next to him and Toffees fans seem to be super excited about the prospect of seeing him at Goodison Park next season.

Here's how a few Everton fans reacted to the latest news about the defender.

No idea how we are doing deals right now if the window is closed but if we’re doing it, then excellent work! — Andy Forsyth (@Andy_Forsyth) April 16, 2020

Superb signing if we can pull it off First sign of Carlo’s pull given the clubs keen on him — Graeme McVeigh (@GraemeMcV) April 16, 2020

Great signing if it happens — that's cute (@winfieldlloyd) April 16, 2020

Quality if this comes off #EFC #UTFT a very Brands signing: right age, profile and fits the style. Fingers crossed. — Nate H (@theatreofchips) April 16, 2020

No doubt he grew up with a Tony Hibbert post on his wall — neil weir (@neil_weir) April 16, 2020

Fingers crossed.



Chelsea were heavily linked with him I think, but they already have 4 decent CB's, so if this is true I'd imagine Carlo & Marcel may have made him feel more wanted and crucial to the team we're building.



Either that or Agent Richy has been at work. — Wayne Smyth (@WayneSmyth4) April 16, 2020