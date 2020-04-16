Barca boss Setien comments on Philippe Coutinho's future

The former Liverpool man has been linked with a move back to the Premier League.

Barcelona boss Quique Setien spoke to RAC1 about the future of Philippe Coutinho who has been linked with a move back to England.

Coutinho didn't quite have the kind of start to life at Barcelona as he would have dreamt of and he was shipped off on loan to Bayern Munich last summer.

The German champions are unlikely to make his loan move permanent despite the Brazilian directly contributing to 17 goals in 22 starts which is a very good return.

The Sun recently claimed that Arsenal and Chelsea are both heavily interested in signing Coutinho while BleacherReport claimed that Leicester City, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are also in the mix of suitors for the former Liverpool man.

Sport claimed that Barcelona want £79 million for Coutinho but it is likely that their asking price will come down due to everything that's going on in the world right now.

Speaking about Coutinho's future, Barcelona boss Setien admitted that he likes the attacker and claimed that he is counting on him being at the Camp Nou at the start of next season.

He said: "I think it is part of the comment I just made about being a great player. I really like him and he is a player who is originally from Barcelona. They would have to pay the clause or offer an amount that would suit the club."

"I am counting on he can be here at the beginning of next season. I don't know what he wants to do, maybe I have to talk to him to ask him. He is a great player without a doubt."

If Setien has Coutinho in his plans for next season and if he can convince the Brazilian of regular game time, Arsenal, Tottenham and the rest of the Premier League clubs can kiss their chances of signing the former Liverpool man goodbye.