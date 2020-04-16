‘Sideways’: English manager says he won’t take Newcastle United job, slams fans

Curtis Woodhouse does not seem too impressed with Newcastle United.

Curtis Woodhouse has stated on Twitter that he will not take the Newcastle United managerial role if he is offered.

The former Sheffield United and Birmingham City midfielder has also slammed Newcastle fans for thinking that the Magpies are a big club.

The 39-year-old former Hull City and England Under-21 international player is now in charge of Gainsborough Trinity in the Northern Premier League.

As reported by BBC Sport, Newcastle are on the verge of being taken over by a group of investors backed by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.

Be good for Newcastle United to get this takeover through, gives them somebody new and fresh to moan at and blame. This lot take deluded to a whole new level! A massive club, in Newcastle. Absolutely nowhere else — Curtis Woodhouse (@curtiswoodhous8) April 15, 2020

I’m looking to move forward not sideways pal https://t.co/W2gKQVpqsB — Curtis Woodhouse (@curtiswoodhous8) April 15, 2020

Successful season

Football in England is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the season will resume.

Newcastle have been doing well under manager Steve Bruce, with the team still in the FA Cup and likely to avoid the dreaded drop to the Championship.

The Magpies are 13th in the Premier League table at the moment with 35 points from 29 matches, as many as eight point clear of the relegation zone.