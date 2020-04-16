Select 3 balls to equal 30 answer - puzzle explained!

The "select 3 balls to equal 30" puzzle has many scratching their heads, so, here's the answer.

During the lockdown, it's important to remain healthy and continue exercising.

Many have taken it upon themselves to have a quick walk or jog at some point in the day to take in fresh air and keep active. Others have devised a stay-at-home workout routine, which is a good idea to help break up the day and keep fit.

However, not all exercise is physical.

You must challenge not just your body, but your brain too. There are a range of activities you can embark on to keep the brain happy and increasingly we're seeing a number of people tackle and share riddles and puzzles on social media.

There have been some particularly great ones to surface, whether they challenge your literacy or numeracy skills.

The latest to emerge has most totally stumped, but luckily - unlike some which are ambiguous - this one has a concrete answer.

HOUSEBOUND HORROR: Vivarium film review

Puzzle: Select 3 balls to equal 30

The puzzle has recently been shared across social media sites like Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp.

What you have to do is select 3 of 8 balls which can be added together to make the number 30. It sounds incredibly easy, right? Well, that's where you'd be wrong.

None of the numbers appear to add up to 30, so that's where you have to get creative.

Look at the numbers carefully [see below tweet]. Can they be manipulated to reach 30? Think outside of the box...

Still haven't got it? Well, not to worry, let's address the answer.

A PREGNANT WOMAN... Fridge riddle explained

Puzzle155.

Select 3 balls whose sum have a total of 30. pic.twitter.com/DPjvp4y2ih — Miss Frost's Puzzles (@MissFrostPuzzle) April 15, 2020

Select 3 balls to equal 30 answer

The answer to the "select 3 balls to equal 30" puzzle is 6, 11 and 13.

"Wait, what!?" You may be thinking... well, we don't blame you, but it's true. Let's explain!

The puzzle says that you can select 3 balls, and while there isn't a 6 visible, you can take the number 9 ball and turn it upside down into a 6, as there are no rules saying you can't do so.

The key to unlocking the answer involves dissecting the wording; it asks you to select the balls, not the numbers themselves. Therefore, you can do with them as you wish.

Now you have the answer, be sure to test your family and friends to see if they get it.

In other news, here's how to watch One World: Together at Home.