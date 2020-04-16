Quick links

Sam Allardyce pinpoints a worrying factor in potential Newcastle takeover fans are missing

Sam Allardyce is a former Newcastle United manager.

Sam Allardyce gave his take on talkSPORT (8:11am, Thursday, April 16, 2020) on Newcastle United’s potential takeover.

As reported by BBC Sport, Newcastle are close to changing owners, with Mike Ashley set to sell the club.

It has been reported that financier Amanda Staveley is leading a bid which involves Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund and the Reuben Brothers.

The Guardian has claimed that the proposed £310 million deal will see Ashley lend Staveley’s company PCP Capital Partners £150 million to get it done.

 

Former Newcastle manager Allardyce has given his take on the potential ownership change at St. James’ Park, and has raised a concern.

Allardyce said on talkSPORT (8:11am, April 16, 2020): “One of the slight worries I would have on the information - and of course we do not know whether that’s exactly right or not -  is that Mike’s lending £150 million in a £300 million (deal).

"If that is the case, is that not a worry for the Newcastle fans on how much money is going to be invested in Newcastle for new players? I don’t know. If that information is true, then obviously that’s Mike really pushing the boat out to want to get rid of the club.

“If he is funding the actual takeover, which is going to get paid back to him over a period of time, then you would worry about how much money the new consortium is going to put into the club to make it great and how quick do they want to make it great.”

Successful season

Newcastle are doing well under manager Steve Bruce at the moment, with the team still in the FA Cup and likely to avoid the dreaded drop to the Championship at the end of the season.

The Magpies are 13th in the Premier League table at the moment with 35 points from 29 matches, as many as eight point clear of the relegation zone.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

