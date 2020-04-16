Reported £50m+ Tottenham Hotspur and Everton target posts Instagram message

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton have been linked with Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish.

According to The Daily Star, Tottenham and Everton are interested in signing Grealish from Premier League rivals Villa in the summer transfer window.

The report has claimed that Spurs and the Toffees are prepared to pay over £50 million to secure the services of the 24-year-old, who can also operate as a winger.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the Premier League campaign will resume.

Moreover, due to the economic uncertainty, it remains to be seen how many clubs will be willing - or will be able - to spend money on transfers.

Grealish does not seem to be concerned by such concerns, and has posted a message on Instagram stating that he cannot wait to get back on the pitch and play for Villa again, suggesting that he is not planning to leave the Villans, at least not for the time being.

Meanwhile, Le10 Sport has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain have offered Thiago Silva a one-year contract.

A recent report in Sportal stated that Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti would sign the Brazilian central defender on a free transfer in the summer transfer window.