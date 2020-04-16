Quick links

Aston Villa

Everton

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Reported £50m+ Tottenham Hotspur and Everton target posts Instagram message

Subhankar Mondal
Jack Grealish of Aston Villa is rafting with his team mates Neil Taylor and Conor Hourihane on the Kettle River on July 14, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton have been linked with Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa signs a new contract at Bodymoor Heath training ground on September 24, 2018 in Birmingham, England.

Jack Grealish is a player in demand, with Tottenham Hotspur and Everton linked with the Aston Villa attacking midfielder.

According to The Daily Star, Tottenham and Everton are interested in signing Grealish from Premier League rivals Villa in the summer transfer window.

The report has claimed that Spurs and the Toffees are prepared to pay over £50 million to secure the services of the 24-year-old, who can also operate as a winger.

 

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the Premier League campaign will resume.

Moreover, due to the economic uncertainty, it remains to be seen how many clubs will be willing - or will be able - to spend money on transfers.

Grealish does not seem to be concerned by such concerns, and has posted a message on Instagram stating that he cannot wait to get back on the pitch and play for Villa again, suggesting that he is not planning to leave the Villans, at least not for the time being.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Can’t wait to be back ❤️⚽️

A post shared by Jack Grealish (@jackgrealish) on

Meanwhile, Le10 Sport has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain have offered Thiago Silva a one-year contract.

A recent report in Sportal stated that Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti would sign the Brazilian central defender on a free transfer in the summer transfer window.

Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) L1 football club's newly recruited Brazilian defender Thiago Silva (R) speaks with coach Carlo Ancelotti during a training session on August 16, 2012 at the...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch