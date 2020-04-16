Reported £15m Everton and West Ham target claims he's faster than Messi

Premier League bosses Carlo Ancelotti and David Moyes could get a new forward with La Liga champions Barcelona set to sell Martin Braithwaite already.

Martin Braithwaite might not be the most gifted footballer in a star-studded Barcelona squad. But, according to the man himself, he is the fastest.

Speaking on an Instagram Q&A, a Danish international who recently found himself at the centre of one of the modern era’s most controversial transfer sagas was at pains to point out that life at the Camp Nou is everything he hoped it would be – even if the La Liga campaign remains shrouded in uncertainty.

And though Barca are not exactly short of pace, with Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele and co more than capable of turning on the afterburners, a former Middlesbrough ace would back himself over 100 metres.

“You’re talking to him,” Braithwaite quipped when asked to name the fastest player at Quique Setien’s disposal.

Unfortunately for the 28-year-old, his Barca dream is likely to come to an end sooner rather than later.

Braithwaite always felt like a short-term quick fix when he arrived in Catalonia from Leganes in February, Barcelona given special dispensation to sign him due to an ill-timed injury crisis. And, according to Sport, both parties are in agreement that Braithwaite will be sold if an offer of around £16 million arrives this summer.

Everton and West Ham United are interested, the report adds.

And while Braithwaite is more renowned for his finishing skills and technical ability, he could perhaps add a dash of pace to a Premier League attack too.