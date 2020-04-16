Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

Report: What Mike Ashley has told friends about Newcastle's takeover

John Verrall
A general view of St James' Park during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park on May 15, 2016 in Newcastle, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United are now reportedly in the final stages of being bought from Mike Ashley.

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley (R) and Managing Director Lee Charnley (L) are seen on the stand prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Newcastle United at Stadium...

Mike Ashley has told friends that Newcastle United are now ‘closer than ever’ to being taken over, according to the Daily Mail.

Newcastle have seen a number of failed takeover attempts over the years, but it seems that Ashley’s time at St. James’ Park may genuinely be coming to an end now.

Newcastle are in the process of being bought out by a consortium backed by Saudi Arabia’s public investment fund, and the takeover now appears to be in its final stages.

 

Indeed, Ashley has reportedly told friends that he is on the verge of leaving Newcastle now.

The news has been widely celebrated by Magpies fans, who have been highly critical of Ashley’s running of their club.

Newcastle fans have been desperate to see their club show some more ambition and have criticised Ashley for failing to invest enough money into the first-team.

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley and Linda Ashley (L) look on from the stand prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at White Hart Lane...

The hope is that Newcastle’s new owners will be more prepared to spend big money to drive the North East club up the Premier League.

Newcastle have been satisfied with mid-table finishes for too long, but there is now genuine excitement that they could start to compete at the top of the Premier League table again.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch