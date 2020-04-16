Report: What Mike Ashley has told friends about Newcastle's takeover

Newcastle United are now reportedly in the final stages of being bought from Mike Ashley.

Mike Ashley has told friends that Newcastle United are now ‘closer than ever’ to being taken over, according to the Daily Mail.

Newcastle have seen a number of failed takeover attempts over the years, but it seems that Ashley’s time at St. James’ Park may genuinely be coming to an end now.

Newcastle are in the process of being bought out by a consortium backed by Saudi Arabia’s public investment fund, and the takeover now appears to be in its final stages.

Indeed, Ashley has reportedly told friends that he is on the verge of leaving Newcastle now.

The news has been widely celebrated by Magpies fans, who have been highly critical of Ashley’s running of their club.

Newcastle fans have been desperate to see their club show some more ambition and have criticised Ashley for failing to invest enough money into the first-team.

The hope is that Newcastle’s new owners will be more prepared to spend big money to drive the North East club up the Premier League.

Newcastle have been satisfied with mid-table finishes for too long, but there is now genuine excitement that they could start to compete at the top of the Premier League table again.