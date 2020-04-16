Quick links

Report: What Benitez's relationship with Staveley is like, amid suggestions he could return

Newcastle United could be set to be bought from Mike Ashley in the very near future.

Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez has a good relationship with Amanda Staveley, according to the Chronicle.

Staveley is heading a consortium which is close to buying Newcastle from Mike Ashley, much to the delight of many supporters of the North East club.

There have already been suggestions that Benitez could return to Newcastle, once the new owners are in place.

 

And the Chronicle claims that Benitez is friendly with Staveley, after her past attempt to buy the Magpies.

Whether Newcastle’s potential new owners will be interested in replacing Steve Bruce remains to be seen.

Bruce was an unpopular appointment when he first arrived at St. James’ Park, but their results have actually been fairly credible this season.

Newcastle sit in 13th place in the Premier League table as things stand, but Bruce’s style of football has failed to really create excitement on Tyneside.

Bruce’s future will need addressing almost immediately if Newcastle’s takeover does go through, and the Chronicle’s report certainly suggests that a return for Benitez could be possible, if a switch is made.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

