Report: Tottenham's hopes of pulling off 2020's best bargain signing are fading

Jose Mourinho's Spurs have been tipped to bring Thomas Meunier to the Premier League, but is PSG's Ligue 1 winner heading to the Bundesliga with Dortmund?

Tottenham Hotspur’s hopes of luring Thomas Meunier to North London look slim with the Telegraph reporting that the Paris Saint-Germain dynamo would prefer to join Borussia Dortmund instead.

Jose Mourinho’s Spurs are expected to enter the market for a new right-back this summer – better late than never, in the eyes of some supporters.

Serge Aurier has improved considerably under the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss but the erratic Ivorian still has a game-changing blunder or ten in his locker. And there is a nagging feeling among Tottenham fans that they never really replaced Kieran Trippier after his 2019 move to Atletico Madrid.

So Meunier, an established, top-level performer with 40 caps for the Belgian national team and countless trophies on his mantelpiece, would be a more than welcome addition to Mourinho’s squad. Especially when you consider that one of the world’s very best right-backs will be available for absolutely nothing with his PSG contract due to expire in July.

Unfortunately, however, Meunier feels that a move to Germany would suit him better. And, with Moroccan speed-machine Achraf Hakimi expected to return to parent club Real Madrid, there is a space opening up at Dortmund.

The ball is in Tottenham’s court, then.

Do they give up already, and look instead at the likes of Norwich City’s Max Aarons, or make a more concerted effort to lure Meunier to the English capital?

With Spurs still yet to pay back in excess of £600 million for their space-age new stadium, the opportunity to sign players of Meunier’s calibre for absolutely nothing is not one that can really be missed.