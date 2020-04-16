Report: Southampton loanee flies back to Italy

Southampton stalwart Maya Yoshida has recently been back in the UK.

Southampton defender Maya Yoshida has returned to Italy where he is currently on loan at Sampdoria.

TMW report Yoshida has flown back to Italy, having recently returned to England to spend time with his family.

Along with former Leeds United midfielder Ronaldo Vieira, he has now returned to Italy with the hope of continuing his Serie A career.

Yoshida has been a stalwart for the Saints, signing for the club in 2012 from Dutch side VVV Venlo.

The 31-year-old played under eight different permanent managers at Southampton, making the most appearances under Ronald Koeman (50).

He made 194 appearances for Southampton in total before Ralph Hassnhuttl decided to send him out on loan in January to Sampdoria.

He had made just six starts in the Premier League in 2019/20, with one coming in the awful 9-0 loss at home to Leicester.

Yoshida became somewhat of a scapegoat after that, only making one start since, in the FA Cup win over Huddersfield Town.

He has had a slow start to his Sampdoria career, making just one appearance in a 2-1 win over Hellas Verona.

His return to Italy is a good sign, that the Serie A side are hopeful of a resumption of play, even if behind closed doors.

TMW's report states that as a new arrival into Italy, he will be under quarantine for the first two weeks.