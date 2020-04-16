Quick links

Southampton

Premier League

Serie A

Report: Southampton loanee flies back to Italy

Dan Coombs
Maya Yoshida looks on during a Southampton FC training session at the Staplewood Campus on January 30, 2020 in Southampton, England.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Southampton stalwart Maya Yoshida has recently been back in the UK.

Maya Yoshida looks on during a Southampton FC training session at the Staplewood Campus on January 30, 2020 in Southampton, England.

Southampton defender Maya Yoshida has returned to Italy where he is currently on loan at Sampdoria.

TMW report Yoshida has flown back to Italy, having recently returned to England to spend time with his family.

Along with former Leeds United midfielder Ronaldo Vieira, he has now returned to Italy with the hope of continuing his Serie A career.

 

Yoshida has been a stalwart for the Saints, signing for the club in 2012 from Dutch side VVV Venlo.

The 31-year-old played under eight different permanent managers at Southampton, making the most appearances under Ronald Koeman (50).

He made 194 appearances for Southampton in total before Ralph Hassnhuttl decided to send him out on loan in January to Sampdoria.

Maya Yoshida of Southampton takes a freekick during the Premier League match between Southampton and Swansea City at St Mary's Stadium on August 12, 2017 in Southampton, England.

He had made just six starts in the Premier League in 2019/20, with one coming in the awful 9-0 loss at home to Leicester.

Yoshida became somewhat of a scapegoat after that, only making one start since, in the FA Cup win over Huddersfield Town.

He has had a slow start to his Sampdoria career, making just one appearance in a 2-1 win over Hellas Verona.

His return to Italy is a good sign, that the Serie A side are hopeful of a resumption of play, even if behind closed doors.

TMW's report states that as a new arrival into Italy, he will be under quarantine for the first two weeks.

Maya Yoshida of Japan celebrates following his sides victory in the AFC Asian Cup round of 16 match between Japan and Saudi Arabia at Sharjah Stadium on January 21, 2019 in Sharjah, United...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch