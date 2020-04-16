Report: Slaven Bilic wants West Brom to sign his 31-year-old former player

West Bromwich Albion are preparing for Premier League life - and Fiorentina's Serie A veteran Milan Badelj would be a fine addition at the Hawthorns.

Slaven Bilic is eyeing an ambitious deal to bring Croatian international Milan Badelj to West Bromwich Albion this summer, according to 24Sata.

A few years ago, you could hardly pick up a newspaper without seeing Badelj’s face on the back pages. The then-Fiorentina dynamo was relentlessly linked with the likes of Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United, though a much-discussed move to the Premier League never materialised.

But, in the summer of 2020, England could finally welcome a now-31-year-old onto it’s shores.

West Brom are drawing up plans for a return to the top-flight and, according to 24Sata, Bilic has made a fellow Croatian one of his top targets.

Badelj may no longer rank among some of the top midfielders in Europe, or Serie A for that matter, but his leadership skills, vast experience and technical ability means he could still have a huge impact on and off the pitch at the Hawthorns.

A 50-time international who helped Croatia reach the World Cup final two years ago, Badelj is currently back at Fiorentina on loan after a disappointing spell at Lazio.

Interestingly, it was none other than Bilic who handed the former Hamburg and Dinamo Zagreb talisman his international debut ten years ago. The chance to reunite with his former boss, and play Premier League football for the first time, could be too good for Badelj to turn down.