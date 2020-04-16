Report: Rangers hope to tempt 12-goal striker to Ibrox despite Gerrard's January decision

Rangers are reportedly keen to bring Lyndon Dykes to Ibrox.

According to the Scottish Daily Mail (16/04, back page and p79), Rangers are set to launch a new bid for Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes this summer.

It's claimed that Rangers hold a 'strong interest' in signing Dykes, and want to make sure they beat Stoke City in the race to sign the Australian attacker.

Rangers allegedly hope to convince Dykes to join with the promise of European football, with Steven Gerrard seemingly back in for the Livingston star.

In January, The Scottish Sun reported that Rangers did want to sign Dykes, but he was only a backup target as Gerrard went for Hibernian's Florian Kamberi instead.

Kamberi has actually impressed on loan at Ibrox, so it would be interesting to see whether Gerrard signs both or instead goes for Dykes for the long-term.

Dykes, 24, was playing for Queen of the South this time last year, but he has enjoyed a strong first season in the top flight of Scottish football with 12 goals and 10 assists.

Scotland are now exploring calling up Dykes and tempting him into switching his international allegiance, so the physical striker may face some big decisions in the coming months.

Livingston at least have Dykes under contract until 2022, but will now face an almighty battle to keep hold of him with Rangers and Stoke ready to do battle.