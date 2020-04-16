Report: Potential new owners’ plan regarding Newcastle United fans

Newcastle United could reportedly be under new ownership soon.

According to The Chronicle, the potential new owners of Newcastle United want to improve the relationship with the fans.

It has been reported that fevers have been put out to improve the relationship with the Newcastle supporters.

The report has also claimed that two club legends have been sounded out about what has gone wrong over the years and how to improve the situation.

According to BBC Sport, Newcastle are close to changing owners, with Mike Ashley set to sell the club.

It has been reported that financier Amanda Staveley is leading a bid which involves Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund and the Reuben Brothers.

Good plan

Under the ownership of Ashley, many Newcastle fans have become disillusioned with the club and want more investment in the team.

The Magpies have also been relegated to the Championship twice under the English businessmen.

Newcastle fans do not demand a lot. What most want is to see is their team play good football and compete with other Premier League teams.

The St. James’ Park faithful want to see the club progress, and many will hope that the takeover goes through soon.