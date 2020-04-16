Quick links

Report: Newcastle United ace could move to China or the Middle East

Danny Owen
Newcastle Manager Stephen Bruce during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on February 16, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Steve Bruce is a big fan of Schalke loanee Nabil Bentaleb but a Premier League stay is not guaranteed with his future at St James' Park uncertain.

Alex Rodriguez of Oxford compete for the ball with Nabil Bentaleb of Newcastle during the FA Cup match between Newcastle United and Oxford United at St. James's Park, Newcastle on Saturday...

Nabil Bentaleb could be on his way to China or Saudi Arabia if Newcastle United do not take up their option to sign the Schalke loanee on a full-time basis this summer, according to The Chronicle.

As you might expect, a man who spent the entire first half of the season frozen out of the picture at Schalke has looked a little rusty since returning to the pitch.

 

Bentaleb joined Newcastle on a short-term deal in January but the metronomic talent that once made him one of the Bundesliga’s most influential players has been conspicuous by it’s absence so far.

The former Tottenham younger was left on the bench for The Magpies’ last two Premier League games before the season was paused indefinitely, while looking a little out of his depth against third-tier Oxford in the FA Cup.

Nabil Bentaleb of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on February 16, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

As a result, Newcastle have a tough decision to make over the summer. The Chronicle reports that the Tyneside giants can sign Bentaleb permanently for £8.5 million and, while Steve Bruce is a big fan of the classy playmaker, he will need to up his game if he wants to wear the black and white stripes beyond this season.

The Chronicle reports that teams in Russia, China and the Middle East are keen on the 25-year-old. And it remains to be seen whether a money-spinning move to one of football’s outposts would tempt Bentaleb to turn his back on the Premier League stage.

Nabil Bentaleb of Newcastle United is challenged by Mark Sykes of Oxford United during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Oxford United and Newcastle United at Kassam Stadium on...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

