Report: Newcastle United ace could move to China or the Middle East

Steve Bruce is a big fan of Schalke loanee Nabil Bentaleb but a Premier League stay is not guaranteed with his future at St James' Park uncertain.

Nabil Bentaleb could be on his way to China or Saudi Arabia if Newcastle United do not take up their option to sign the Schalke loanee on a full-time basis this summer, according to The Chronicle.

As you might expect, a man who spent the entire first half of the season frozen out of the picture at Schalke has looked a little rusty since returning to the pitch.

Bentaleb joined Newcastle on a short-term deal in January but the metronomic talent that once made him one of the Bundesliga’s most influential players has been conspicuous by it’s absence so far.

The former Tottenham younger was left on the bench for The Magpies’ last two Premier League games before the season was paused indefinitely, while looking a little out of his depth against third-tier Oxford in the FA Cup.

As a result, Newcastle have a tough decision to make over the summer. The Chronicle reports that the Tyneside giants can sign Bentaleb permanently for £8.5 million and, while Steve Bruce is a big fan of the classy playmaker, he will need to up his game if he wants to wear the black and white stripes beyond this season.

The Chronicle reports that teams in Russia, China and the Middle East are keen on the 25-year-old. And it remains to be seen whether a money-spinning move to one of football’s outposts would tempt Bentaleb to turn his back on the Premier League stage.