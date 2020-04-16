Quick links

Report: Leicester and West Ham in talks to sign £30m, 14-goal star

Danny Owen
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers celebrates after the Premier League match between Leicester City and Watford FC at The King Power Stadium on December 04, 2019 in Leicester, United...
A Premier League move is on the cards for Zenit St Petersburg's Sardar Azmoun with Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City and David Moyes' Hammers linked.

Rostov's Iranian forward Sardar Azmoun celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Champions League Group D football match Club Atletico de Madrid vs FC Rostov at the Vicente Calderon stadium...

Leicester City and West Ham United are in talks with Zenit St Petersburg about a summer deal for £30 million striker Sardar Azmoun, according to AreaNapoli.

So many players from so many countries have collapsed under the weight of the ‘new Lionel Messi’ tag. But Azmoun, who has been burdened with comparisons to the Barcelona superstar throughout his career, is starting to make a name for himself in his own right over in the picturesque city of St Petersburg.

 

A 6ft 1ins, rangy centre-forward as opposed to a flitting right winger, Azmoun has never been stylistically similar to the great man Messi though his goalscoring record is one that the Ballon D’Or winner would be proud of.

The Iranian international has hit the target 14 times this season, averaging a goal every two games for the Russian giants. He was even more prolific in 2018/19, managing 12 in 16 matches after a January move from Rubin Kazan.

Zenit St. Petersburg's Iranian forward Sardar Azmoun celebrates after scoring a goal during the European Champions League football match between Olympique Lyonnais (OL) and Zenit Saint-...

That form has not gone unnoticed it seems with reports in Italy claiming that West Ham and Leicester have entered talks over a deal that is likely to cost £30 million. They will face competition from a Napoli side scouring the market for potential Arkadiusz Milik replacements.

If West Ham’s interest is real, this is the last thing Albian Ajeti needs with the seldom-seen Swiss striker already finding first-team football hard to come by at the London Stadium.

At Leicester, meanwhile, Azmoun could offer something of an old-school foil to the nippy, last-line dweller that is Jamie Vardy, perhaps offering an upgrade on the improving if inconsistent Kelechi Iheanacho.

Rostov's Iranian forward Sardar Azmoun celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League football match between FC Rostov and FC Bayern Munich at Rostov-on-...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

