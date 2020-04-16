Report: Juventus leave door open for Everton chance to sign £40m Ancelotti favourite

Ancelotti is reportedly hoping to bring his former Napoli favourite Allan to the Premier League - and Gennaro Gattuso's Napoli are very keen to sell.

Juventus have turned down the chance to sign Napoli ace Allan, according to Calciomercato, potentially leaving the door open for Carlo Ancelotti to bring his midfield favourite to Goodison Park.

It always felt inevitable, as soon as Ancelotti returned to English shores, that The Toffees were going to be linked with a host of the Italian’s former charges. And so it has transpired, with Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez, Thiago Silva and co on their way to Goodison Park if reports are to be believed.

But links with Brazil international Allan appear to be more than idle paper talk.

It feels like almost every publication in Italy has ran the story in recent months and, according to the latest claims provided by Calciomercato, the 29-year-old is all but certain to be on his way out of Napoli after a high-profile falling out with combustible head coach Gennaro Gattuso.

Ancelotti, the report adds, would jump at the chance to bring Allan to Everton.

And, fortunately for the Merseysiders, they are not going to face competition from one of Europe’s bonafide superclubs. Juventus, after all, are not short of top-class central midfielders and Calciomercato claims that the Serie A champions have turned down the chance to bring Allan to Turin for around £40 million.

Now, that is a big fee to pay for a man who will turn 30 within the next 12 months but the nine-cap Samba star is exactly the kind of proven, top-class performer that could help take Everton to the next level.

Allan’s tigerish performance against Liverpool back in November, when Ancelotti was still in the Napoli dugout, shows exactly what he could bring to Goodison Park. The former Udinese star was all-but unstoppable that night, completing five tackles while keeping Jurgen Klopp’s usually irrepressible forward line at arm’s length.