Report: How club see Liverpool player mocked by Roy Keane

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana is reportedly on the radar of AC Milan.

According to Calciomercato, Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has been offered to AC Milan by intermediaries.

Lallana is out of contract at Liverpool in June and is available on a free transfer.

The Italian news outlet has claimed that the former Southampton star has been proposed to Milan.

However, according to the report, the Serie A outfit have not warmed up to the idea of signing the England international even on a free transfer, as they do not think that he will be a first-choice.

 

Leaving Liverpool

Lallana has been on the books of Liverpool since 2014 and has been good for the team over the years.

However, in recent times, the Englishman has failed to keep his place in the starting lineup, and there have been injury problems as well.

Lallana is a good midfielder who will make an ambitious club better, and it would make sense for him to find a new team this summer.

Manchester United legend Roy Keane mocked Lallana in March, telling Sky Sports that his daughter is “stronger” than the Liverpool midfielder (click here to read more).

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

