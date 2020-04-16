Report: Everton think they're close to making £30m star Ancelotti's first big signing

Everton are believed to be closing in on the signature of Gabriel Magalhaes.

According to The Guardian, Everton now believe they're closing in on the signing of Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes in a £30million deal.

It's claimed the Toffees are now 'confident' of making Gabriel the first major signing of the Carlo Ancelotti era, having made progress in their pursuit of the Brazilian.

Everton officials have allegedly continued negotiations during the global pandemic, and now believe that the defender will be making the move to Goodison Park later this year.

Arsenal and Chelsea were keen too, but Everton are way out in front in the race for the 22-year-old, with a £30million deal believed to be close.

Gabriel has starred for Lille this season after loan spells at Troyes and Dinamo Zagreb, and now looks set to earn his big move to the Premier League.

Standing at 6ft 3in tall, Gabriel is a strong physical presence in defence, but he's also left-footed, and that should bring ideal balance to Ancelotti's defence.

Gabriel will likely be the long-term partner for Mason Holgate in the Everton defence, pairing a right-footer and a left-footer for years to come – in an ideal world of course.

Until a deal is done, there is always a chance a move could be hijacked, but after concerns that the deal may fall apart, Everton seem to be closing in.