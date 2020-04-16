Quick links

Report: Daniel Levy hopeful of most lucrative deal for Tottenham Hotspur

Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur sits in the stands behind club chairman Daniel Levy following a touchline ban, prior to the Premier League match between Southampton FC...
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly looking for naming rights to their stadium.

Daniel Levy (R) looks on during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Tottenham Hotspur at The Hawthorns on October 15, 2016 in West Bromwich, England.

According to The Daily Mail, Amazon are genuine contenders to become Tottenham Hotspur’s main sponsor for their stadium.

It has been reported that Amazon want to get the naming rights for Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and have a strong relationship with the North London outfit, having made a documentary of the season so far.

 

“Chairman Daniel Levy believes he can secure up to £25million a season over at least 10 years for the naming rights deal, which would be the most lucrative stadium agreement of its kind in history,” adds the report in The Daily Mail.

However, according to the report, the current global health crisis and the economic uncertainty has delayed Tottenham’s plan.

Tottenham and Levy are claimed to be concerned that the current financial climate could make it tough for them to get the kind of deal they are looking for, although Amazon do have the finance.

Daniel Levy chairman of Tottenham Hotspur looks on prior to the Premier League match between Everton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on December 23, 2018 in Liverpool, United...

Successful season

When the Premier League season resumes, Tottenham will be looking to go on a winning run and finish in the Champions League places.

Spurs are eighth in the league table at the moment with 41 points from 29 matches, seven points behind fourth-placed and London rivals Chelsea.

There is still a chance that Jose Mourinho’s side could end up in the top four of the league table this campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur's Chairman Daniel Levy (C) alongside Sporting Director Damien Comolli (R) take their seats before the Premiership football match against Stoke City at The Britannia...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

