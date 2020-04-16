Report: Daniel Levy hopeful of most lucrative deal for Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly looking for naming rights to their stadium.

According to The Daily Mail, Amazon are genuine contenders to become Tottenham Hotspur’s main sponsor for their stadium.

It has been reported that Amazon want to get the naming rights for Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and have a strong relationship with the North London outfit, having made a documentary of the season so far.

“Chairman Daniel Levy believes he can secure up to £25million a season over at least 10 years for the naming rights deal, which would be the most lucrative stadium agreement of its kind in history,” adds the report in The Daily Mail.

However, according to the report, the current global health crisis and the economic uncertainty has delayed Tottenham’s plan.

Tottenham and Levy are claimed to be concerned that the current financial climate could make it tough for them to get the kind of deal they are looking for, although Amazon do have the finance.

Successful season

When the Premier League season resumes, Tottenham will be looking to go on a winning run and finish in the Champions League places.

Spurs are eighth in the league table at the moment with 41 points from 29 matches, seven points behind fourth-placed and London rivals Chelsea.

There is still a chance that Jose Mourinho’s side could end up in the top four of the league table this campaign.