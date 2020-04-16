Report: Club hopeful of beating Arsenal and Liverpool to £22m defender signing

Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with Evan N’Dicka.

According to Calciomercato, Milan are hopeful their strong relationship with Eintracht Frankfurt will help them beat Arsenal and Liverpool to Evan N’Dicka.

The Frankfurt defender has alerted several of Europe’s leading clubs.

According to Sky Sports, both Arsenal and Liverpool are keen on the young centre-back with Valencia, Inter and Milan also in the reckoning.

N’Dicka is high in demand being a left-footed centre-back – a commodity which is quite rare ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old has made 14 starts and one substitute appearance in the Bundesliga for Frankfurt so far this season, providing one assist in the process.

Milan have a recent good relationship with Frankfurt following the loan deals involving Andre Silva heading to Germany and Ante Rebic going in the opposite direction.

Calciomercato claim Milan are hopeful those last summer deals will give them an advantage over Liverpool, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain in the race for N’Dicka’s signature with Frankfurt valuing him at around £22 million.

Liverpool may eye a new centre-back as a top target this summer. Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have struggled for fitness, while Dejan Lovren looks certain to leave the Reds.

Arsenal, meanwhile, must look at freshening up their defence. David Luiz and Sokratis are in their thirties, while Shkodran Mustafi is out of favour with the Gunners.

The Premier League duo, however, have strong competition for N’Dicka.