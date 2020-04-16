Quick links

Arsenal

Liverpool

Premier League

Report: Club hopeful of beating Arsenal and Liverpool to £22m defender signing

Tom Thorogood
Julian Ryerson of 1 FC Union Berlin and Evan N'Dicka of Eintracht Frankfurt during the Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and 1 FC Union Berlin on February 24, 2020 in Frankfurt,...
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic
Tom Thorogood

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with Evan N’Dicka.

Evan N'Dicka of Eintracht Frankfurt controls the ball with pressure from Andreas Ulmer of RB Salzburg during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Eintracht Frankfurt...

According to Calciomercato, Milan are hopeful their strong relationship with Eintracht Frankfurt will help them beat Arsenal and Liverpool to Evan N’Dicka.

The Frankfurt defender has alerted several of Europe’s leading clubs.

According to Sky Sports, both Arsenal and Liverpool are keen on the young centre-back with Valencia, Inter and Milan also in the reckoning.

N’Dicka is high in demand being a left-footed centre-back – a commodity which is quite rare ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old has made 14 starts and one substitute appearance in the Bundesliga for Frankfurt so far this season, providing one assist in the process.

 

Milan have a recent good relationship with Frankfurt following the loan deals involving Andre Silva heading to Germany and Ante Rebic going in the opposite direction.

Calciomercato claim Milan are hopeful those last summer deals will give them an advantage over Liverpool, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain in the race for N’Dicka’s signature with Frankfurt valuing him at around £22 million.

Liverpool may eye a new centre-back as a top target this summer. Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have struggled for fitness, while Dejan Lovren looks certain to leave the Reds.

Arsenal, meanwhile, must look at freshening up their defence. David Luiz and Sokratis are in their thirties, while Shkodran Mustafi is out of favour with the Gunners.

The Premier League duo, however, have strong competition for N’Dicka.

Evan N'dicka of Eintracht Frankfurt is challenged by Christopher Nkunku of RB Leipzig during the DFB Cup round of sixteen match between Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig at Commerzbank...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic

Tom Thorogood

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch