Report claims what £43.5m player has told Arsenal about summer decision

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly wanted by Real Madrid and Barcelona.

According to Sport, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has told Arsenal that he wants to leave in the summer transfer window, with Real Madrid and Barcelona interested in the striker.

The 30-year-old Gabon international striker will be available for a transfer fee of €50 million (£43.59 million) this summer, according to the report.

The Spanish publication has added that the former Borussia Dortmund star will make a decision on his future in June.

Leaving Arsenal

Aubameyang has been superb for Arsenal, and is arguably the best and most consistent player in the Gunners’ squad.

With the Gunners unlikely to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season and unlikely to challenge for the title in 2020-21, leaving the North London outfit this summer is very much possible for the striker.

However, with football in England currently suspended due to the global health crisis and given the economic uncertainty, it remains to be see if clubs will spend a lot of money when the summer transfer window opens.