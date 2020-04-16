Report: Champions League giants refusing to sell Ancelotti target amid Everton pursuit

Everton are being linked with Juventus defender Merih Demiral.

According to Tuttosport, Everton want to sign Juventus defender Merih Demiral – but the Italian giants are refusing to sell him any time soon.

It's claimed that Everton are one of three Premier League clubs in the race for Demiral, with Leicester City and Manchester City both believed to be interested too.

Carlo Ancelotti seems to be interested in Demiral having watched him in Italy at Sassuolo and Juventus, and allegedly wants to bring him to Goodison Park.

However, Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici allegedly won't sell Demiral this summer, viewing him and Matthijs de Ligt as the future of the club's defence.

That means Everton have to look elsewhere, and it looks likely that they will sign another defender anyway; The Guardian claim they're nearing a £30million deal for Lille star Gabriel Magalhaes.

Maybe Demiral was just a backup target in case they didn't land Gabriel, but it's now unlikely that they will pursue the Turkish international as well as Gabriel.

Ancelotti already has Michael Keane, Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate at his disposal, so unless somebody leaves, it's hard to see Demiral arriving too.

Add in that the 22-year-old is currently out with a major knee injury sustained in January, and a move to Merseyside seems very, very unlikely this summer.