Report: Brands loves £60m Premier League star, but Everton have other priorities

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton have emerged as genuine conteders to sign Aston Villa star Jack Grealish - will he really end up at Goodison Park?

Marcel Brands is a big fan of Jack Grealish but Everton will only make a move for the Aston Villa captain once they have ticked off their other transfer market priorities, according to Sky Sports.

The chances that we will see Grealish strutting his stuff in claret and blue next season look slim – even if Dean Smith’s Midland giants escape from the jaws of the relegation battle.

Grealish, to put it rather bluntly, has outgrown his boyhood club and deserves a stage befitting of a player with his qualities. And while a move to Everton looks rather unlikely, with the lure of a rejuvenated Manchester United likely to appeal to the £60 million-rated playmaker, a shock Goodison Park switch cannot be totally discounted at this stage.

Especially when the man who pulls the strings at Everton, director of football Brands, is such a huge fan of a 24-year-old with the world at his twinkling toes. That, however, does not mean that Grealish is target number one.

Far from it.

Sky claims that a speedy right winger is Everton’s top priority with Brazil’s 2019 Copa America talisman Everton Soares one that has caught Carlo Ancelotti’s eyes. It is well documented, meanwhile, that The Toffees need another centre-half, though it seems that a £30 million deal for Lille’s Gabriel Magalhaes is nearing completion.

So who knows? If Everton get Gabriel through the door and then land an explosive Samba star too in the early days of the transfer window, perhaps they will then be in a position to make an offer Grealish cannot refuse.

It’s far from impossible, though there are a lot of ifs at play here.