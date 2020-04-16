Report: Bayern find replacement for Arsenal target - but Arteta wants him too

Arsenal are likely to bring in a new centre back this summer.

According to AS, Bayern Munich are ready to challenge Arsenal and Real Madrid for the signing of Dayot Upamecano because they see him as a replacement for Jerome Boateng.

It's stated that 'competition for Upamecano is very strong', with a number of clubs looking to land the French centre back from RB Leipzig.

Bayern allegedly want to sign Upamecano as a successor to Boateng, and with his release clause dropping to €60million (£52million) this summer, he looks set to leave Leipzig.

The 21-year-old is out of contract in 2021, and having continued to impressed for Leipzig, it's no great surprise to see that he's a man in demand this summer.

Yet the line about Upamecano being viewed as Boateng's replacement is interesting, as not only do Arsenal want Upamecano, but they're also linked with Boateng.

Foot Mercato claimed earlier this month that Arsenal want Boateng having failed to land him in January, with Mikel Arteta seemingly keen to bring in the German World Cup winner.

Whilst Upamecano is young and exciting, Boateng is experienced and a proven winner; it's up to Arteta to decide what Arsenal really need.

They already have experienced defenders in David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos, but also have a young centre back on the way in William Saliba.

Bayern may have greater spending power for Upamecano, meaning the Gunners may be left to go for Boateng – if he's still a player Arteta is set on signing.