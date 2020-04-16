Report: Arsenal in talks for Arteta's first summer signing, £15m deal negotiated

Premier League Arsenal are reportedly set to bring Axel Disasi to the Emirates from Ligue 1 outfit Reims.

Arsenal have entered talks to sign Axel Disasi in a £15 million summer deal from Ligue 1 outfit Reims, according to The Mail.

Now, it was no secret at all that The Gunners were in the market for a new centre-half. In recent weeks, Mikel Arteta’s side have been linked with Dayot Upamecano, Jerome Boateng, Evan Ndicka and co while it also remains to be seen whether on-loan Pablo Mari will be handed a permanent contract.

But it seems that Arsenal are going all out for Disasi instead, a promising young Frenchman who few in North London will have heard of before now.

The Mail claims that Reims will sell their prized asset to avoid losing the 22-year-old on a free in the summer of 2021. And this plays right into the hands of an Arsenal side who will have to box clever in a stretched transfer market, with their funds once again likely to be restricted by the lack of Champions League football.

Gunners fans may be unconvinced by the former France U20 international, who is far from the finished product. But Arsenal will have no choice but to look at promising up and comers with some of the most expensive options, a la Upamecano, likely to be well out of their reach until Champions League football returns to the Emirates.