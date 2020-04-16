Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Report: Arsenal expected to bid for £25m star, with club struggling to keep him

John Verrall
Mady Camara of Olympiacos FC celebrate after his team's victory during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Arsenal FC and Olympiacos FC at Emirates Stadium on...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has reportedly been tracking Mady Camara for some time now.

Mady Camara of Olympiacos FC celebrate after his team's victory during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Arsenal FC and Olympiacos FC at Emirates Stadium on...

Arsenal are expected to make a move for Olympiacos defensive midfielder Mady Camara in the summer, according to a report in SDNA.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been keeping close tabs on Camara for some time, and requested information on him months ago.

It now seems that Arteta has been convinced that Camara could be a good addition to Arsenal’s squad, and the latest reports suggest that Olympiacos are expecting the Gunners to make a bid.

 

SDNA claim that the Greek side are finding it difficult to keep hold of Guinea international, as the interest in him is now vast.

Arsenal are not the only team in for Camara, as AC Milan are also keen on the idea of bringing him to the San Siro.

Olympiacos are now prepared to sell the 23-year-old for £22 million, and that could make him a good value for money signing for Arsenal.

Nicolas Pepe of Arsenal breaks past Mohamed Camara of Olympiacos during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Olympiacos FC and Arsenal FC at Karaiskakis Stadium on...

The Gunners could enhance the quality of their squad considerably if they can find a defensive midfielder capable of offering their defence more protection.

At the moment Arteta has the likes of Lucas Torreira, Granit Xhaka and Matteo Guendouzi who are able to play in front of Arsenal’s defence, but none of the trio have fully convinced.

Camara, on the other hand, has had an excellent season in Greece and it seems that he will be moving on sooner rather than later.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch