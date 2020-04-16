Report: Arsenal expected to bid for £25m star, with club struggling to keep him

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has reportedly been tracking Mady Camara for some time now.

Arsenal are expected to make a move for Olympiacos defensive midfielder Mady Camara in the summer, according to a report in SDNA.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been keeping close tabs on Camara for some time, and requested information on him months ago.

It now seems that Arteta has been convinced that Camara could be a good addition to Arsenal’s squad, and the latest reports suggest that Olympiacos are expecting the Gunners to make a bid.

SDNA claim that the Greek side are finding it difficult to keep hold of Guinea international, as the interest in him is now vast.

Arsenal are not the only team in for Camara, as AC Milan are also keen on the idea of bringing him to the San Siro.

Olympiacos are now prepared to sell the 23-year-old for £22 million, and that could make him a good value for money signing for Arsenal.

The Gunners could enhance the quality of their squad considerably if they can find a defensive midfielder capable of offering their defence more protection.

At the moment Arteta has the likes of Lucas Torreira, Granit Xhaka and Matteo Guendouzi who are able to play in front of Arsenal’s defence, but none of the trio have fully convinced.

Camara, on the other hand, has had an excellent season in Greece and it seems that he will be moving on sooner rather than later.