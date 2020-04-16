Quick links

Report: Arsenal could have window of opportunity to sign £45m star, after it looked difficult

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta may well be hoping that Atletico Madrid don't make it into the Champions League, as he reportedly wants Thomas Partey.

Arsenal could have a ‘window of opportunity’ to land Thomas Partey if Atletico Madrid fail to qualify for the Champions League, according to the London Evening Standard.

Arsenal have been linked with Partey for some time, with Mikel Arteta thought to be a big fan of the powerful midfielder.

However, Atleti are determined to keep hold of the Ghanian international as things stand.

Diego Simeone’s side see Partey playing a key role for them again next term, but they may need Champions League football to keep hold of him.

 

If Atleti fail to finish in the top four in La Liga, which is a real possibility, Arsenal could yet have a chance of landing one of their top targets.

That has to be considered good news for Arteta’s side, as Partey looks as if he could be just what Arsenal need.

The powerhouse midfielder would offer Arsenal’s defence far more protection, and could really enable their attacking talent to flourish.

Arsenal have some of the most exciting forward players in the Premier League, but there are question marks about their ability to defend currently.

Having a player who is as disciplined as Partey in their midfield would be a major boost to Arteta’s line-up, and it is easy to see why the £45 million midfielder (90 Minutes) is reportedly so high up on their wishlist.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

