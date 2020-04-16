Report: 3 reasons why manager wants world-class Arsenal player this summer

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly on Inter Milan’s radar.

FC Inter News has outlined three reasons why Inter Milan head coach Antonio Conte wants to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported by the Italian news outlet that former Chelsea manager Conte is a fan of the Arsenal striker because he can play in a front-two, has great quality and international experience with Gabon.

The report has claimed that Inter have identified the Gabon international as a summer target if Lautaro Martínez leaves the Serie A outfit.

Moving to Inter Milan

Inter are a force to be reckoned with under Conte and are very much in the title race in Serie A.

When football in Italy resumes, the Nerazzurri will be looking to close the gap between themselves and leaders Juventus with a game in hand as well.

With Arsenal unlikely to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season and unlikely to challenge for the title in 2020-21, a move to Inter this summer would be a step-up for Aubameyang, described by Pierre Alain Mounguengui, the president of Gabon's football association (FEGAFOOT), as "world class", as quoted on ESPN FC.

However, due to the global health crisis and the economic uncertainty, it remains to be seen when the summer transfer window opens and whether clubs spend big.