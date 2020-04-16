Report: £25m forward will turn down potential offers from Crystal Palace and Southampton

Premier League bosses Roy Hodgson and Ralph Hasenhuttl are eyeing attacking reinforcements - but Real Betis's Loren Moron is not leaving La Liga.

Loren Moron will turn down a move to Crystal Palace and Southampton this summer as he is determined to continue his career with Real Betis instead, according to Grada3.

A Marbella-born centre-forward is the very definition of a late-bloomer. He hadn’t even played La Liga football until 2017 but a man who spent much of his early career in the lower divisions with Velez, Estepona and co is certainly making a name for himself at the peak of the Spanish game now.

Moron has 11 goals in all competitions this season, shining in an underachieving Betis side containing such international talents as Nabil Fekir and William Carvalho.

As a result, the likes of Crystal Palace and Southampton have shown an interest – but it seems that the Premier League duo are on a hiding to nothing. Grada3 claims that Moron will turn down all offers in order to stay in Andalusia and repay Betis’ faith.

The £25 million-rated number nine would even give a move to Barcelona the short shrift. And if he doesn’t fancy the idea of stepping into a Luis Suarez-shaped void at the Camp Nou, he was never likely to be lured away from the Estadio Benito Villamarin by the likes of Palace or Southampton, with all due respect.

The Saints will not give up on their pursuit of a new centre-forward, however, as Ralph Hasenhuttl looks to ease the burden on the lethal Danny Ings. Palace, meanwhile, are crying out for a new talisman with Christian Benteke toiling once again in front of goal.