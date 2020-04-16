Quibi: What is Most Dangerous Game? Plot and cast explored!

Quibi has arrived and Most Dangerous Game is certainly worth checking out.
Let's face it, we'd all be a little lost without streaming right now...
Entertainment is more important than ever, with many of us faced with more free time and nowhere to go. Of course, the perfect antidote to fend off boredom is getting comfortable on the sofa with a great series.
The likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime have delivered a number of significant hits over the years, and indeed, the competition in the realm of streaming is strong.
To compete, you have to stand out. Fortunately, Quibi does just that!
Founded in 2018 by Jeffrey Katzenberg, this short-form mobile video platform launched in early April 2020 and offers audiences platable viewing with shorter episodes, with series like Punk'd - hosted by Chance the Rapper - Chrissy's Court and Spielberg's After Dark already under their belts.
On the other hand, it's arguably Most Dangerous Game which has demanded most attention.
-
HOUSEBOUND HORROR: Vivarium film review
Quibi: Most Dangerous Game
Most Dangerous Game is an American web series on Quibi.
It was created by Nick Santora, Josh Harmon and Scott Elder, premiering on the service on Monday, April 6th 2020. Three episodes aired on that day, with subsequent episodes following daily.
As for the story, we follow a man intent on providing for his pregnant wife before his life is consumed by a terminal illness. Going to extreme measures, he accepts to participate in a sinister game, however, it's soon revealed that the roles are reversed: he is not the hunter, but rather, the hunted.
In an interview with Indie London, actor Jimmy Akingbola weighed in his thoughts, expressing: "Most Dangerous Game, for me, is a bit like a combination of two films... John Wick (with Keanu Reeves) meets The Running Man (with Arnold Schwarzenegger)."
If that isn't enough to sell you, then the cast should surely seal the deal.
-
A PREGNANT WOMAN... Fridge riddle explained
Most Dangerous Game cast
Most Dangerous Game stars the likes of Liam Hemsworth (The Hunger Games), Christoph Waltz (Django Unchained) and Sarah Gadon (Enemy).
Check out the cast - as listed by IMDb - below:
- Liam Hemsworth as Dodge Maynard
- Christoph Waltz as Miles Sellers
- Jimmy Akingbola
- Chris Webster as Nixon
- Sarah Gadon as Val
- Warren Belle as Orderly
- Billy Burke as Reagan
- Joanne Jansen as Janice Lundgren
- Carolina Bartczak as Wife
- Jeremy Crawford as Vendor
- Andrew Shaver as Officer Watkins
- Torren Sylvain as Husband
- Simon Webster as Mikey
- Darrin Baker as Dr. Levy
- Sonia Dhillon Tully as Dr. Singhal
It's a good cast, so let's consider what audiences think of the show so far...
-
SUREFIRE SUCCESS: Killing Eve already renewed for s4
Phone, meet #Quibi. Go download the app now: https://t.co/obf7POIKya pic.twitter.com/tmDC5AlHwk— quibi (@Quibi) April 6, 2020
Audiences talk Most Dangerous Game
Since the show premiered, a number of viewers have already flocked to Twitter to offer their praise of Most Dangerous Game.
Check out a selection of tweets:
The Most Dangerous Game on quibi is so good, but omg my anxiety— LeAnn (@lreyy_) April 16, 2020
Most Dangerous Game on @Quibi is so good.— sheismoyo (@sheismoyo) April 13, 2020
The Most Dangerous Game and Chrissys Court are two really good reasons to get Quibi— Lina Jackson (@postmalina_) April 9, 2020
Watching Most Dangerous Game on Quibi! Omg it is so good and Liam Hemsworth is amazing in it. Look out Mr Efron you’ll have competition for my love soon— Janine Benham (@Janineeb) April 15, 2020
Reporting on @Quibi ... it is a very good concept. The quality of the shows is exactly the same as anything you watch on TV. Great actors and stories. I highly recommend Most Dangerous Game. #ThingsToDoDuringLockdown #10MinuteEpisodes #BingeWatching— Lalo Medina (@lalomedina) April 16, 2020
In other news, Denis Villeneuve's Dune boasts a bold casting choice.
Have something to tell us about this article?