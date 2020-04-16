Quibi: What is Most Dangerous Game? Plot and cast explored!

Quibi has arrived and Most Dangerous Game is certainly worth checking out.

Let's face it, we'd all be a little lost without streaming right now...

Entertainment is more important than ever, with many of us faced with more free time and nowhere to go. Of course, the perfect antidote to fend off boredom is getting comfortable on the sofa with a great series.

The likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime have delivered a number of significant hits over the years, and indeed, the competition in the realm of streaming is strong.

To compete, you have to stand out. Fortunately, Quibi does just that!

Founded in 2018 by Jeffrey Katzenberg, this short-form mobile video platform launched in early April 2020 and offers audiences platable viewing with shorter episodes, with series like Punk'd - hosted by Chance the Rapper - Chrissy's Court and Spielberg's After Dark already under their belts.

On the other hand, it's arguably Most Dangerous Game which has demanded most attention.

HOUSEBOUND HORROR: Vivarium film review

Quibi: Most Dangerous Game

Most Dangerous Game is an American web series on Quibi.

It was created by Nick Santora, Josh Harmon and Scott Elder, premiering on the service on Monday, April 6th 2020. Three episodes aired on that day, with subsequent episodes following daily.

As for the story, we follow a man intent on providing for his pregnant wife before his life is consumed by a terminal illness. Going to extreme measures, he accepts to participate in a sinister game, however, it's soon revealed that the roles are reversed: he is not the hunter, but rather, the hunted.

In an interview with Indie London, actor Jimmy Akingbola weighed in his thoughts, expressing: "Most Dangerous Game, for me, is a bit like a combination of two films... John Wick (with Keanu Reeves) meets The Running Man (with Arnold Schwarzenegger)."

If that isn't enough to sell you, then the cast should surely seal the deal.

A PREGNANT WOMAN... Fridge riddle explained

Most Dangerous Game cast

Most Dangerous Game stars the likes of Liam Hemsworth (The Hunger Games), Christoph Waltz (Django Unchained) and Sarah Gadon (Enemy).

Check out the cast - as listed by IMDb - below:

Liam Hemsworth as Dodge Maynard

Christoph Waltz as Miles Sellers

Jimmy Akingbola

Chris Webster as Nixon

Sarah Gadon as Val

Warren Belle as Orderly

Billy Burke as Reagan

Joanne Jansen as Janice Lundgren

Carolina Bartczak as Wife

Jeremy Crawford as Vendor

Andrew Shaver as Officer Watkins

Torren Sylvain as Husband

Simon Webster as Mikey

Darrin Baker as Dr. Levy

Sonia Dhillon Tully as Dr. Singhal

It's a good cast, so let's consider what audiences think of the show so far...

SUREFIRE SUCCESS: Killing Eve already renewed for s4

Audiences talk Most Dangerous Game

Since the show premiered, a number of viewers have already flocked to Twitter to offer their praise of Most Dangerous Game.

Check out a selection of tweets:

The Most Dangerous Game on quibi is so good, but omg my anxiety — LeAnn (@lreyy_) April 16, 2020

Most Dangerous Game on @Quibi is so good. — sheismoyo (@sheismoyo) April 13, 2020

The Most Dangerous Game and Chrissys Court are two really good reasons to get Quibi — Lina Jackson (@postmalina_) April 9, 2020

Watching Most Dangerous Game on Quibi! Omg it is so good and Liam Hemsworth is amazing in it. Look out Mr Efron you’ll have competition for my love soon — Janine Benham (@Janineeb) April 15, 2020

Reporting on @Quibi ... it is a very good concept. The quality of the shows is exactly the same as anything you watch on TV. Great actors and stories. I highly recommend Most Dangerous Game. #ThingsToDoDuringLockdown #10MinuteEpisodes #BingeWatching — Lalo Medina (@lalomedina) April 16, 2020

In other news, Denis Villeneuve's Dune boasts a bold casting choice.