'Powerful and explosive': Premier League captain raves about reported Liverpool target

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are reportedly keen on Wolverhampton Wanderers superstar Adama Traore - will he swap Molineux for Anfield?

Conor Coady is hoping that Adama Traore stays at Wolverhampton Wanderers amid claims that the winger is a summer target for Liverpool, speaking to Sky Sports.

While Wolves captain fantastic arrived at Molineux after honing his trade at Anfield, speculation suggests that Traore could go in the other direction.

Jurgen Klopp has been more than happy to praise arguably the Premier League’s most feared attacking talent in the public arena in recent months.

And, according to The Sun (March 29, page 65), Liverpool are weighing up a summer move for the £70 million-rated speed machine with Traore apparently viewed at Anfield as a potential successor for Sadio Mane or Mo Salah.

And while Coady will not be surprised to see the one-time Barcelona wonderkid catch the eye of his former employers, the Wolves skipper will be desperate to see Traore commit his future to one of European football’s most ambition clubs.

"I'm looking at the players around me, I'm not looking at myself, but the players around me I'm thinking - I hope this isn't the window. I'll be the same when the next window comes, whenever that is," Coady says.

"I'm always thinking I hope this isn't the window where we lose a Ruben (Neves), a Joao (Moutinho), a (Diogo) Jota or an Adama (Traore).

(Traore is) powerful and explosive. He's rapid, he's some player. He's been fantastic for the team, you can see in his end product and the way he tracks back and defends properly and listens to the manager's ideas and takes it on board. It's credit to how hard he works, he's one of the most hard-working players I've seen and it's brilliant to have him at the club."

Peerless Portuguese playmaker Neves has been strangely absent from the gossip columns of late but the same cannot be said of Jota. The Mail reports that Arsenal have identified the speedy 15-goal forward as an ideal candidate to add some cutting edge to their often underperforming frontline.

But Wolves have some of the richest owners around these days and, unless they receive an offer of epic proportions, Traore and Jota are unlikely to be going anywhere this summer.